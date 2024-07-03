Vendors say they lost money, profits over Capulet Fest change 

Fans and vendors continue to come forward after the fallout from this past weekend’s Capulet Fest.

Dwayne Thomas, owner of Snap Shots Unlimited, says he plans to take Capulet’s promoter to small claims court to recover lost costs, including a $700 vendor fee.

“Our normal show that we do, like a tattoo expo or anything like that, we usually bring in between $4,000 and $5,000 dollars,” Thomas said.

Consumer Law Group Managing Attorney Dan Blinn thinks both fans and vendors have a strong case to get their money back after the festival abruptly moved locations and canceled a day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In fact, Blinn thinks vendors could also seek money for any profits they expected to see.

“Those damages can include lost profits if they’re able to demonstrate in court what those profits would have been,” Blinn said.

Capulet and its owner, Estevan Vega, have come under fire after he moved the three-day, outdoor music festival from Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to the indoor Webster Theater in Hartford.

Vega also canceled the third and final day. Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday that he launched an investigation after receiving 60 complaints from fans.

NBC Connecticut called a number listed for Vega Wednesday but couldn’t reach him. Employees at his Colchester barber shop have said he’s not talking.

Thomas said he recently purchased a trailer to take his business – making customer shirts, tumblers and other items – to events.

“I just built this brand new trailer for vending, this would be a great opportunity to go outdoors,” Thomas said.

Aside from the $700 vendor fee, Thomas said he spent hundreds of dollars on materials for the event. He can still sell the items at future events but said he purchased merchandise he thinks is best suited for rock concerts.

But he learned on Thursday the event was moved to the much smaller Webster Theater, and that he’d be set up outside the theater.

He decided it wasn’t worth it to go as a vendor.

Blinn believes both vendors and fans have a case to seek money back because of Vega made “fundamental and material changes.”

“People signed up for an outdoor event in one town and it was moved to a much smaller, indoor location 100 miles away,” he said.

He raised questions about Tong’s ability to recover damages for customers who want a refund, though.

“A judgment is only as good as the defendant against whom the judgment was issued,” Blinn said. “If they don’t have the cash, you’re not going to be able to get the money.”

He suggested customers who paid with a credit card seek contact that company to get their money back. Federal laws offer protections for customers who contest a charge within 60 days of a charge appearing on a bill.

Those same protections do not cover customers who used debit cards, which are akin to writing checks.

Blinn suggested customers use credit cards whenever possible when making purchases for things in the future, like event tickets or services, to protect themselves.