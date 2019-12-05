Investigation in Hamden Connected to Ansonia Missing Baby Case: Police

Police, including the state police major crimes unit, have responded to State Street in Hamden in connection with an investigation in Ansonia, where police are searching for a missing 1-year-old baby and the homicide of her mother, according to police.

Ansonia police have been searching for a missing 1-year-old baby, Vanessa Morales, since finding the child’s mother dead in a home on Myrtle Avenue Monday night and no sign of the baby.

Vanessa Morales has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what she might be wearing when she disappeared.

Connecticut State Police

Ansonia Police said Wednesday that they are greatly concerned for Vanessa's safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.

Police believe she might be in Connecticut and said they don't have any indication that she was taken out of state.

During a news conference on Thursday morning, police said they are looking for tips and they are pursuing leads.

“We have some things that are pointing us in the direction that’s helping us with the homicide investigation,” Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota said Thursday morning.

Investigators have not released the name of the baby’s mother, but said her death is a homicide and the cause of death is blunt-force trauma.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ediitor's Note: Police initially the baby's name is Venessa and later said it is Vanessa.