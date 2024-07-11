At least one dead in Vermont after devastating flash floods, governor says

At least one person is dead in Vermont after flash floods devastated communities, Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday during a press conference.

Beryl's remnants forced some residents to evacuate their homes and caused road closures on Wednesday, state officials said.

The deluge occurred primarily in central Vermont, according to the state Emergency Management.

Flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties.

"Last night, was a difficult and dangerous time in the northern, two-thirds of the state," said Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of Public Safety.

Morrison said water teams made dozens of rescues overnight and facilitated numerous evacuations.

"We are still in active response mode and have multiple rescues ongoing in the Lyndonville area," said Morrison.

Some of the hardest hit areas in Vermont were Moretown, Plainfield, Lyndonville, Barre, Richmond, Bolton and Williamstown, Morrison said.

She said they will "add more to this list" as damage reports are still coming in.

"The primary hazard overnight was flash flooding," said Morrison. "That has mostly resolved. Subsequently, there some mainstem river flooding."

She said rivers have crested and river flooding should wind down throughout the day. However, Morrison said this isn't true for the Winooski River from Waterbury through Lake Champlain.

The Winooski River, she said, won't fall below flood stage until Friday.

While the weather will continue to get hot and humid, Morrison urged people to stay away from rivers.

Residents with damaged property, including homes and vehicles, can report damages to 211, according to Morrison, who said the state is collecting data for a possible federal disaster declaration.

Anyone displaced and in need of shelter should also call 211 for assistance, Morrison said.

"Currently, the Barre Auditorium shelter is open, and we can scale up more shelters, if there's a need for them," she said.

From the Agency of Transportation's perspective, there are 54 state roads closed, six bridges that are "impinged" and significant rail damage.

"We are not tone-deaf to what's happened on local roads, but we don't have that information at this moment," said Joe Flynn, secretary of transportation.

The disaster struck Vermont just a year after areas were devasted by severe flooding.

"I know the damage done in the many same communities were hardest hit on the very same day as last year is devastating," said Scott. "My heart goes out to all those families, businesses owners and community members alike."

Scott said his team, first responders and local leaders are working around the clock to help ensure public safety and will act quickly as possible in recovery.