Vermont Man Charged With Killing Mother at Sea to Remain Detained

Carman, 28, of Vernon, was charged in May with murder and fraud in the killing of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut, during a fishing trip in which his boat sank

The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied Nathan Carman’s request to be released, saying he is a flight risk and potential danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections “and his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family” over his late grandfather’s inheritance.

Crawford said the evidence regarding the loss of his mother at sea, and “the acrimonious dispute” with relatives over the inheritance, as well as his purchase of AR-15 type weapons “are evidence that this is a volatile situation.”

Carman, 28, of Vernon, was charged in May with murder and fraud in the killing of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut, during a fishing trip in which his boat sank. He was found floating in a raft and rescued eight days after departing from a Rhode Island marina. He pleaded not guilty in his mother’s death.

