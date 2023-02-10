Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon

A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof.

Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole.

The driver, a 27-year-old Vernon man, was inside the car and police were able to get him out through the sunroof, police said.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Eversource responded to the scene to secure the pole.

Police are investigating and said charges have not been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tyler Wallace at 860-872-9126.