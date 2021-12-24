Vernon Barbershop Draws Large Crowd For Holiday Guest

If off in the distance on this Christmas Eve you thought you saw the Grinch cutting hair in a Vernon barbershop, no, it wasn’t the eggnog getting the best of you.

Shawn Christy is owner of Legendary Looks Barbershop and every Christmas Eve for the last few years now, he’s channeled the cynical green Christmas character made famous by Dr. Seuss.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

And he's gone all out - full Grinch costume and makeup - to cut holiday heads and spread a little positivity, too.

“Everybody likes to book on Christmas Eve to come and see the Grinch and get their haircut by the Grinch,” he said, while standing next to a personal air conditioner to help him keep cool in his festive suit.

“I really started it just to kind of be funny and bring some holiday joy to the barbershop and make sure people really are enjoying their haircut," Christy continued.

NBC Connecticut followed along in between cuts as the green guy stirred up some trouble in the Lafayette Square shopping plaza, lightly tossing snowballs and spraying a little silly string. It’s an odd, but fun yearly tradition everyone here loves to see, especially these days.

“Pandemic… everybody needs a little joy in their lives. This one little day that he does this, it makes the rest of the year feel really nice,” said Tricia Walker, who works at a nearby shop.

A seat in the Grinch’s chair is a hot ticket this year; he is fully booked. So if you’re hoping to see the Grinch in person, you’re going to have to wait until next Christmas Eve.