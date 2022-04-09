Vernon Man Arrested for Operating a Drug Factory Where Child Lives: PD

A Vernon man was arrested after being accused of operating a drug factory from his home where a child lives, police said.

Officials from the East Central Narcotics Task Force investigated what they believe to be a cocaine and fentanyl dealer from Vernon.

Police said 27-year-old Marvin Henry, known as "T," was operating a drug factory out of his apartment on West Street.

Crews responded to Henry's home to execute a search and seizure warrant on April 4. Task force members found approximately 42 grams of fentanyl powder, 75 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and various prescription narcotics pills.

Officials also found items such as packaging material, scales, and other items used to facilitate a drug factory operation.

An infant was found to be living in the home at the time of the operation, according to authorities.

Henry was taken into custody and faces charges including operating a drug factory, risk of injury to a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several possession of narcotics with intent to sell charges.

He was released after posting a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court. Anyone with information about illegal narcotic sales is asked to contact the task force at 860-645-5548. All calls will remain confidential.