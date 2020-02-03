vernon

Vernon Man Charged in 1987 Child Abduction to be Returned to Canada

Jermaine Mann (left) and Allan Mann, Jr. as seen in photos distributed by authorities when the pair went missing in 1987.

A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is set to be extradited back to Canada to face an abduction charge.

Allan Mann Jr. is scheduled to finish his 18-month U.S. prison sentence Tuesday and is expected to be transported shortly after to Toronto.

Toronto police have an arrest warrant charging Mann with abducting his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987. Officials say he fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son.

Mann was finally caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann’s relatives provided information that helped authorities find him.

The prison sentence was the result of a federal jury in Connecticut convicting Mann of illegally obtaining U.S. government housing and medical benefits during his time eluding authorities.

Mann’s son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann’s arrest.

Mann waived his right to fight extradition to Canada. His lawyer declined to comment.

