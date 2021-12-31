Andover

Vernon Man Has Died After Being Struck on Route 6 in Andover

BEdwardsCSP
Connecticut State Police

A Vernon man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 6 in Andover Wednesday night.

State police said 43-year-old Todd Uriano, of Vernon, was walking along the right shoulder of Route 6 East, walked into a travel lane and was struck just before 5:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

He was transported to Windham Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to state police.

The people in the vehicle did not report any injuries.

Local

Groton 15 mins ago

Town of Groton Implements Town-Wide Indoor Mask Mandate

Branford 53 mins ago

Regal Theatre in Branford to Close

State police are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened to call Connecticut State Police Troop K - Colchester at 860-465-5400.

This article tagged under:

Andover
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us