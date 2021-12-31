Vernon Man Has Died After Being Struck on Route 6 in Andover

A Vernon man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 6 in Andover Wednesday night.

State police said 43-year-old Todd Uriano, of Vernon, was walking along the right shoulder of Route 6 East, walked into a travel lane and was struck just before 5:30 p.m.

He was transported to Windham Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to state police.

The people in the vehicle did not report any injuries.

State police are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened to call Connecticut State Police Troop K - Colchester at 860-465-5400.