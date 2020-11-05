Vernon Man Hopes To Feed Hundreds This Thanksgiving

After battling homelessness and trouble with the law a Vernon man is trying to give back to the community who stood by him.

"I know what it's like to be without so I really want to help those who are without," said Craig Wright, the owner of Craig's Kitchen.

For Wright, who has lived in the area since he was 15, it's all about lending a helping hand, and he's doing so by hosting his third annual community Thanksgiving dinner open to anyone in need.

"If you don't have anywhere to go if you're having financial problems we all know due to COVID there's a lot of financial issues just going throughout our country so come get a nice hot meal."

Wright said he understands all too well what it's like going without on the holidays and enlisted the community to help with the holiday event. The reception has been overwhelming.

"A lot of people have flooded me with calls I've literally got a couple hundred emails in response to donations and volunteers."

But everyone isn't so lucky. Karen Thomas is the executive director of Friendly Hands Food Bank and said their need is startling.

"For Thanksgiving we have over 478 families signed up to receive turkeys and we have only received 12 turkeys so far," said Thomas.

But there is a way for the community to lend a helping hand.

"We're doing a turkey drive this Saturday in Torrington at Carl's True Value at 78 North Elm Street from 10-1 and we would love anyone to come by with a turkey or fixings," said Thomas.