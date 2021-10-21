Vernon Mourns Loss of Police Dog

The Town of Vernon is mourning the loss of the local police department’s patrol K-9.

The 8-year-old dog Thor, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, served Officer Bryan Sembersky for seven years before passing away on Saturday.

Thor died from an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia.

Born in Slovakia, Thor was brought to the United States and went through patrol and drug detection training to be a patrol dog.

"The bond formed between a police dog and its trainer is very special,” said Mayor Dan Champagne, a former Vernon police officer. “I hope the community will join me in remembering Thor for his service to our community and offering our condolences to Officer Sembersky and the entire police department.”

In the past, Thor played a key role in finding a firearm after a homicide, by searching and alerting officers at the Hockanum River where the gun had been thrown.