Vernon Multi-Family Home Unlivable After Fire; Firefighter Sent to Hospital

The residents of three apartments in a Vernon home are homeless Sunday night after a fire.

Vernon Fire Assistant Chief Robert Babcock said all of the residents got out safely, but while firefighters were battling the blaze, "We were pushed out of the third floor due to heavy fire conditions. All of the firefighters were able to get out of the house safely, except one was transferred with minor burn injuries to Hartford Hospital. "

The fire is under investigation by Vernon's Fire Marshal and the police department, Babcock said.

Firefighters from surrounding towns helped on scene and for other coverage around town. Babcock said mutual aid helped get water to the scene.

The Red Cross is on scene helping those who lost their home and belongings.