Vernon officials investigate wave of dog abandonments

Right now, animal control officials are trying to understand what has led to a rash of dogs being abandoned in Vernon.

Since Sept. 26, four dogs have been intentionally left in various locations around town.

Vernon officials say a Chihuahua and a terrier were found in a crate on River Road, a pitbull-mix was left tied a bridge in a wooded area near the town’s reservoir and a Havanese was said to be abandoned near a home on Ward Street.

“We are looking for any assistance in trying to find the owners and or the person that abandoned these dogs there," Vernon Police Lieutenant Rob Marra said.

Peggy Shea is a member of “Friends of the Dog Park" - nonprofit group that helped bring the park to Vernon four years ago. She, and others, are upset by the news.

Not far from River Road and Ward Street, where three of the dogs were found, is Vernon’s dog park.

“I think perhaps the dogs were placed in this vicinity because they know people would notice and take care of them,” Shea said.

According to the Connecticut Humane Society, abandoned dogs have become a common occurrence not only in Connecticut, but across the country. It’s a trend that escalated toward the end of the pandemic when people returned to work and had no way of caring for their pets.

It’s unclear if that is a factor in any of these cases, but the Humane Society warns that abandoning pets could have consequences.

“Abandoning an animal is a crime. So, if you were spotted doing it, and you’re caught, you could go to jail,” CT Humane Society Executive Director James Bias said.

NBC Connecticut

It is unknown at this time if anyone will face charges in these situations, but there is the possibility that cruelty to animal charges could apply.

The Connecticut Humane Society says there are options for overwhelmed pet owners. They suggest researching rescue groups and reaching out to friends, family and veterinarians.

The Humane Society also has pet food pantries and other resources available.

“We can try to help you continue to have that bond through support programs,” Bias said.

At the dog park, Ralph Banning was with his dog, Honey -a dog he rescued eight years ago.

“Every dog we’ve owned has been a rescue. It’s just [our] rule,” Banning said.

Having these abandoned dogs rescued is now a priority for Vernon officials.

“Ultimately, that’s our goal,” Marra said. “To try to keep these guys alive and find welcoming homes that can accept the dogs.”

The people who abandoned these dogs have not yet been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.