Vernon officials warn of unofficial third-party payment services for town fees

Town officials in Vernon said they have learned that some residents who are trying to make online tax and sewer payments are inadvertently using third-party payment services that aren't affiliated with the town. In some cases, that is leading to delayed payments and taxpayers owing interest.

Officials said residents doing an internet search are finding a vendor that appears to be affiliated with the town but is not and using that rather than the town website.

Vernon Finance Director Jeffrey O’Neill said the tax collector learned of the problem after several taxpayers paid their taxes through a third-party service and were charged interest because the town didn’t receive the payment on time. The payment service received the taxpayers’ electronic payments, then cut a check and mailed it to the town, O’Neill said in a statement.

The town said it has no control over when or if payments made through third-party payment services get to the Vernon tax collector.

“If the check arrives after the due date, interest is charged,” O’Neill said. “State law does not allow the town to waive interest on late payments.”

Town officials are urging taxpayers who want to pay online to go to the town website, www.vernon-ct.gov, and click on the “Tax and Sewer Payments” button on the home page.

“If you choose to pay your taxes or sewer fees online, please do it through the town website, www.vernon-ct.gov, so that you can be assured your payment will be properly credited in a timely manner,” Mayor Dan Champagne said in a statement.

Tax payments can also be made by mail or in person. The tax collector’s office is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are urged to use www.vernon-ct.gov.