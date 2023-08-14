Vernon Police Association unanimously votes no confidence in town leadership

A conflict is brewing between the Vernon Police Association and the town's leadership.

The police association voted unanimously 39-0 in having no confidence that Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek can effectively manage and support the department.

The police association said recent contract negotiations, arbitration and subsequent efforts by town administration to vacate the decision of the arbitrators were just some of the factors leading to this vote.

The association also said they feel the administration has failed to take necessary steps to retain and recruit officers, which has led to a staffing crisis and has caused the department to remain understaffed by nearly 20 percent. They also said the administration is not taking care of building repairs.

The town administrator, who is one of the people being impacted by the vote, said bullying and aggressive tactics are a main reason why negotiations broke down. He said he continues to have serious concerns about the accuracy of statements from the police union.

The matter is currently in court.