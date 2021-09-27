vernon

Vernon Police Look For Person Who Crashed Into Walgreens, Struck Pedestrian

Vernon Police Department

Police are looking for the person who allegedly crashed into a Walgreens store and struck a pedestrian in Vernon last week.

Officials said the incident happened on Sept. 23 at approximately 12 p.m. at the Walgreens on Talcottville Road.

Authorities said a light silver Ford Taurus with a 2001 to 2007 body style drove onto the sidewalk and then hit the store and a pedestrian before driving off at a high speed on Dart Hill Road.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown.

The car was being driven by a man in his late sixties to seventies, officials said. There is no other description of the man involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the driver is asked to contact Officer Lagace at 860-872-9126 ext. 2015.

