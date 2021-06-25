vernon

Vernon Police Seek Surveillance Video as They Investigate Assault

NBC Connecticut

Vernon police are investigating an assault that sent the victim to the hospital and they are asking anyone with a surveillance system to check it and contact authorities if they have any relevant video.

The assault happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 near West and West Main streets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim sustained significant facial injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said, and a black backpack was stolen from the victim.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 48 mins ago

Lamont Launches Campaign to Encourage Vaccinations For Young Adults

Hartford 54 mins ago

Police Make Arrest in Puerto Rico in Shooting Death of Hartford Grandmother; Search Underway for Second Suspect

Police said a blood-covered object found nearby is being processed.

The suspect is was around 5-feet-8 and was dressed in black, according to police.

He might have walked west on West Main Street after the assault, according top police.

Police are asking area residents and businesses to check surveillance cameras for any relevant video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kerry Reynolds at 860-872-9126, extension 2011, or email kreynolds@vernon-ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us