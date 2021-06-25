Vernon Police Seek Surveillance Video as They Investigate Assault

Vernon police are investigating an assault that sent the victim to the hospital and they are asking anyone with a surveillance system to check it and contact authorities if they have any relevant video.

The assault happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 near West and West Main streets.

The victim sustained significant facial injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said, and a black backpack was stolen from the victim.

Police said a blood-covered object found nearby is being processed.

The suspect is was around 5-feet-8 and was dressed in black, according to police.

He might have walked west on West Main Street after the assault, according top police.

Police are asking area residents and businesses to check surveillance cameras for any relevant video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kerry Reynolds at 860-872-9126, extension 2011, or email kreynolds@vernon-ct.gov.