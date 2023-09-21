Vernon Public Schools is looking to fill several open positions

Vernon Public Schools is looking to fill a variety of positions in their district as students head back to the classroom.

The school district is looking to fill positions including biology teachers, HVAC technicians, secretaries, paraeducators, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and more.

A job fair was held at Rockville High School on Loveland Hill Road Thursday evening. There, school staff conducted on-the-spot interviews, answered questions and discussed career options with attendees.

“If you want a job where you can make a difference each day and help children achieve their highest potential, we offer that here in Vernon,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Macary said. “Every member of our team – school bus drivers to paraeducators to teachers – plays a critical role in achieving student success.”

In a press release, Vernon Public Schools said they offer competitive pay and benefits, as well as a collaborative work environment.

For more information about Vernon Public Schools, you can visit the district's website.