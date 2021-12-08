school threats

Vernon Student Arrested in Connection With School Threats

By Caroline LeCour

Rockville High School
NBC Connecticut

Vernon Police have arrested a student accused of making threats towards Rockville High School on Wednesday.

The student is charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Juvenile court later this month, according to Vernon police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The student was not named due to their age. Threats made were determined to have "zero credibility" according to a communication by Rockville High School's Principal Jason Magao.

This comes as other Connecticut communities dealing with multiple threats in the past month, including a series of threats at Hamden High School and Wilbur Cross High School.

Local

online gaming 7 mins ago

CT Collects Nearly $2 Million in First Month of Online Gaming and Sports Betting

Pregnancy 17 mins ago

Three Rural Connecticut Hospitals Ended Birthing Services

This is an ongoing investigation by Vernon police and Vernon Public Schools. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126

This article tagged under:

school threatsvernon public schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us