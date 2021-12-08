Vernon Student Arrested in Connection With School Threats

Vernon Police have arrested a student accused of making threats towards Rockville High School on Wednesday.

The student is charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Juvenile court later this month, according to Vernon police.

The student was not named due to their age. Threats made were determined to have "zero credibility" according to a communication by Rockville High School's Principal Jason Magao.

This comes as other Connecticut communities dealing with multiple threats in the past month, including a series of threats at Hamden High School and Wilbur Cross High School.

This is an ongoing investigation by Vernon police and Vernon Public Schools. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126