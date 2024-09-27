Vernon police arrest teen suspected in threats to several schools, places of worship

Vernon police have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of being involved in several bomb and “swatting” threats to local schools and places of worship. They said the teen is also part of a violent online group that has been responsible for thousands of threats and other crimes that have happened around the globe.

Vernon police said investigators determined that threats made to Vernon and Ellington schools; the Ellington Historical Society; places of worship in Vernon, Manchester and South Windsor; a library in Easton; and the Connecticut State Library were all connected and deemed non-credible.

The teen, police said, is also part of a violent online group known as “764” that targets children on messaging and gaming platforms, like Roblox and Discord, to extort them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm, producing child sex abuse material, harming animals, murder or other violent acts.

Police warn that these groups use threats, blackmail and manipulation to control the victims into recording or livestreaming these acts and the footage is then circulated to members to extort victims further and exert control over them.

They said the group also uses the tactics of “swatting” and “doxing” the victims as a means of extortion.

Vernon police are asking parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activity closely and educate themselves on groups like “764.”

They also want to make parents aware of warning signs of self-harm or suicide, including sudden behavior changes such as becoming withdrawn, moody, or irritable; sudden changes in appearance, especially neglect of appearance; changes in eating or sleeping habits; dropping out of activities and becoming more isolated and withdrawn; scars, often in patterns; fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns or other wounds; carvings, such as words or symbols on the skin; wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather.

The 17-year-old was arrested after a yearlong investigation and has been charged with conspiracy to commit threating in the first degree (public school), conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident in the first degree (bomb threat), and conspiracy to commit breach of peace in the second degree and was referred to the Superior Court for Juvenile Matters-Rockville.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who has information to call Detective Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126, extension 3767 or email tvantasel@vernon-ct.gov.