Vernon to Hold Hearing on Cannabis Ordinance

It would prohibit the use of cannabis and ban smoking and vaping on town-owned and town-controlled property.

The town of Vernon is considering ordinances that would prohibit the use cannabis and ban smoking and vaping on town-owned and town-controlled property. The town council will hold public hearings on Tuesday, Aug 17.

You can read the ordinances here.

The first hearing is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall and will be on the ordinance, “Possession and Consumption of Alcoholic Liquor and Cannabis Prohibited in Town-Owned or Town-Leased Property; Smoking and Vaping Prohibited in Town-Owned or Town-Leased Property.”

The second hearing will begin at the end of the first hearing. It will be on the ordinance, “Possession of Alcoholic Liquor and Cannabis in Public Areas, Highways and Parking Areas.”

“This is a public health issue,” Mayor Dan Champagne said in a statement. “We already ban alcohol and smoking in our parks, at schools and other town properties. It is sensible to expand this public health policy to cannabis. Our residents have the right to expect a healthy, substance-free environment in our parks and town facilities.”

