Vertical Church Hands Out Donations to Help Families in Need in New Haven

By Dominique Moody

Vertical Church members and volunteers provided some much-needed food items to those in need in New Haven on Saturday.

The group passed out bags of canned food, produce, eggs, and milk to families who have been struggling to find and pay for groceries.

Since March, the church has served more than 4,000 families.

Ken Vance is the pastor at Vertical Church and mentions that the church hopes to supply more food and a little motivation for those who need it.

"We want people to have hope and dignity, no matter what their circumstances or situation may be," said Pastor Vance. "As a church, we felt it was our responsibility to lift up the community and enhance the community."

Quanetta Thomas says the donations from the men and women are helping out her family in a big way.

"It's a blessing and it goes to show that there are still good people out there," said Thomas. "I'm really happy that they are working to help people who don't have or can't go to work and have children."

The church says they handed out enough bags to feed more than 550 families.

