‘Very Saddened and Shocked': Bristol Mourns Two Fallen Police Officers

In the pouring rain Thursday, investigators pieced together what led to the shooting of three Bristol Police officers, taking the lives of two of them.

"The city is definitely mourning today for sure," said Alicia Washington, of Bristol.

People are grieving after the deaths of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy and 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte.

Members of the Bristol community are remembering how Sgt. Dustin DeMonte touched their lives.

A third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, was taken to the hospital and was later released.

“I hate to say it but they didn’t even… they walked into a trap,” a witness told NBC Connecticut.

That ambush attack unfolded at a home on Redstone Hill Road Wednesday night, according to police.

Officer Alex Hamzy was raised in Bristol, and graduated from Bristol Eastern in 2006.

Detectives think the officers were seemingly lured there by a 911 call reporting a fight.

After being kicked out of a bar, the suspect went home, got into a domestic disturbance with his brother, called 911 at 10:29 p.m. and then waited with an AR-15-style rifle for officers to arrive, sources close to the investigation tell NBC.

"Nothing ever happens like this around here. So we are all just very saddened and shocked by everything that happened," said Jennifer Dionne, of Bristol.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was also shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the bodies of both of the fallen officers were escorted in solemn processions to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a community is left shocked and heartbroken by what happened to those they call heroes.

“All three incredible individuals nice, compassionate, loved their jobs, loved their families loved coming to work everyday, loved serving their community,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

We're told the suspect’s brother was also shot and taken to the hospital to be treated.

As Bristol Police mourn, other departments are helping to handle patrols in the city.

A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the officers' families. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. Donations are currently being accepted at all bank branches and additional donation opportunities are forthcoming.