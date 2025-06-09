Veterans disappointed after bill to enhance affordable housing options stalls

Continuing to push for enhancing housing options for our veterans in Connecticut. Some are disappointed a bill that would help elderly veterans or those with disabilities get affordable housing didn’t make it through the legislature this past session.

“It was extremely disappointing,” said Bridgitte Prince, co-chair of the veteran’s caucus with the Connecticut Democratic Party.

She had high hopes SB 1277 would make it through the legislative session, but that wasn’t the case. The bill was able to get out of committee, but was never called up for a vote in the senate chamber.

“Put action behind your words,” Prince said.

Prince, who served in the army in the mid 1980s, wanted to see action from legislators who have supported veterans in the past. The bill would amend housing laws to improve affordable housing opportunities for elderly veterans or those with disabilities.

Prince asked if veterans got preferential treatment in government jobs and in some private sectors…why not housing?

“When you say, ‘Thank you for your service’, giving us priority housing is a good show that you’re thanking me or thanking all the rest of our veterans for our service,” she said.

Representative Jaime Foster, a co-sponsor of the bill, says some towns have voluntarily adopting preferential housing spots for elderly veterans or those with disabilities. She says a lot more needs to be done and wants to see some version of the bill get through the next legislative session.

“What we're hoping is next session we can actually spend a lot of time with a sort of broad and comprehensive veterans' housing bill that'll include things like the concepts that are in 1277,” she said.

Prince says she’ll be watching closely.

“When this comes up comes up next year that we have more legislators that really stand up and support this,” she said.

Prince says she plans to eventually meet with Governor Ned Lamont in the future to talk about this particular issue.