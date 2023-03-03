Veterans in New London Call for More Support

Some Connecticut veterans are fighting for another important cause - a better quality of life.

Despite the Pact Act, a law that passed last year and works to expand VA healthcare and benefits, many veterans say they are struggling to access healthcare, housing and transportation.

On the first Friday of the month, New London is home to a Veterans Coffeehouse, a chance for veterans to meet, socialize and access the resources they need.

On Friday, they had the chance to voice their concerns in front of elected leaders, including U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

One of the vets served in Vietnam and is two-time Purple Heart recipient. Daniel Eddinger received these honors after suffering a leg and eye injury. But he continued on, serving in the military for 26 years.

Eddinger is advocating for better home care for older veterans, regardless of illness or disability.

"People who have served in the military for 20 years plus in the military there should be some help for them to able to stay in their own home," Eddinger said.

At 95 years old, Navy vet Henry Pianka depends on this service, one in which he qualifies for through the VA.

"I'm not very good at the kitchen at all. And, you know, one other thing which I appreciate, he makes my bed," Pianka said.

James Erfe has been Pianka's caregiver for almost a year. He spends time with him five hours a day, four days a week.

"I feel like veterans don't often get the healthcare they deserve and it's often harder for them to reach out, especially with the stigma that's behind veteran men getting care," Erfe said.

Vets in need of support can rely on their local veteran service coordinator.

"We're kind of like the first stop. It's like 'I want to apply for housing, I want to apply for a VA loan.' You know, we kind of point them in the right direction, help them fill out the forms. That's kind of what we're here for," said New London's Veteran Service Coordinator Steven Ricard.

But advocates say accessing these resources can be difficult, time-consuming or come with certain eligibility requirements. That's why vets are determined to fight for better benefits.

"I'll take the ideas I heard here and see if I can introduce legislation to make these ideas reality," Murphy said.