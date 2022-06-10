Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Wallingford Park

Police are investigating vandalism to a Veterans Memorial in a Wallingford park.

The memorial in Dutton Park was vandalized twice in the past few days, according to Police Chief John Ventura.

Photos posted on Facebook showed a swastika and profanity spray-painted on the memorial. A second photo showed the word "Die" written on the memorial in spray paint.

This memorial is to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis," Ventura said in a statement. "The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor will the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford Community have been exposed to."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ventura said he has authorized a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wallingford police at (203) 294-2845 or by emailing

Police are investigating vandalism to a Veterans Memorial in a Wallingford park.

The memorial in Dutton Park was vandalized twice in the past few days, according to Police Chief John Ventura.

Photos posted on Facebook showed a swastika and profanity spray-painted on the memorial. A second photo showed the word "Die" written on the memorial in spray paint.

This memorial is to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis," Ventura said in a statement. "The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor will the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford Community have been exposed to."

Ventura said he has authorized a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wallingford police at (203) 294-2845 or by emailing tips@wallingfordpd.org.

.