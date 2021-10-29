Veterans Rally Point Offers Resources to Military Community

In Norwich, Easterseals is preparing to celebrate the completion of what will be a transformative space for the military community: Veterans Rally Point.

It’s a first of its kind center of excellence – the only one in the nation- for veterans, active-duty service members and their families.

The military community can come to VRP and find everything from employment services and staff who can help with resumes to a yoga and meditation space to a fitness center with a rock wall to medical screenings to a maker space to express creativity through arts and crafts to a clothing closet with free apparel and mental health assistance.

The facility has offered several programs throughout the pandemic. The entire space is made possible by a $2.5 million grant from the state.

“A lot of times when somebody does get back from deployment, they’re trying to pull things together. Relationships may have fallen apart, they may not have a job when they get back. Could have some behavioral health issues, PTSD, depression, anxiety. So this provides a place that they can gather,” said Brigadier General U.S. Army (Ret) Ron Welch, of Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut.

Lori Marriott is an Army vet and the first staffer hired at VRP. She’s been able to watch as people have found out about the Point’s programs and looks forward to more members of this community coming together to thrive.

“It really warms my heart to see some of the friendships that have come out of here in just the last couple of years that we’ve been meeting here. Anybody that raised their right hand, anybody that served this nation, it is our obligation to be able to give back to make sure they are taken care of for the rest of their lives,” said Marriott.

The Veterans Rally Point grand opening is November 11, 2021. You can learn more about programs and services here: https://veteransrallypoint.com