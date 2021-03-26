Vice President Harris to Visit New Haven & West Haven Today

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Connecticut. She will travel to both New Haven and West Haven today.

The visit is apart of Biden’s administration ‘Help is Here Tour’ to promote the recently passed 1.9 billion dollar American Rescue Plan.

Harris is set to visit the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven and the West Haven Child Development Center this afternoon to discuss the rescue plan and how it addresses the issue of childhood poverty and education.

Vice President Harris will be joined by joined Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona along with several Connecticut state leaders.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is excited about the visit.

“I am excited to hear that Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to New Haven to join Congresswomen DeLauro and Hayes," Elicker said in a statement.

"This is critical in emphasizing the importance of the American Rescue Plan, and how our leaders at the Federal Government are working tirelessly to help those who are struggling, especially in our community." he Tweeted. I especially want to thank Rep. DeLauro for fighting for decades on the child tax credit.”

Rick Fontana, director of emergency operations for New Haven, warns people to be prepared for delays if they are driving to or around the city tomorrow.

“We expect there to be some traffic impacts, so for folks that are going to be traveling tomorrow in the city of New Haven we’d like to ask people to take some extra time, leave a little bit early. There will be impacts, we don’t know the magnitude of those, but there will be impacts because there is a presence of law enforcement and security to ensure the safe passage of the vice president,” Fontana said.

The vice president’s visit comes weeks after First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, came to Connecticut and visited a school in Meriden.

