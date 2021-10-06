Victim Carjacked in Own Driveway in Woodbridge: Police

A Woodbridge resident was carjacked at gunpoint while returning home from work early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The victim pulled into his driveway in the area of Route 69 and Warren Road around 12:10 a.m. when a man opened the victim's car door, pulled out a gun, and ordered the victim to the ground.

The suspect took off in the victim's 2017 gray Nissan Rogue, with Connecticut registration AN16987. The SUV has not been recovered.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Investigators believe a second person and a second vehicle were also involved, but they did not have a description of either.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.