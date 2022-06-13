Victim Knocked to Ground During Attempted Car Theft at Westfarms: Police

Police responded to Westfarms mall to investigate an attempted car theft Monday afternoon and said the victim was pushed to the ground as she approached her car.

Farmington police said they received two 911 calls around 1 p.m. reporting an attempted vehicle theft.

Witnesses told police they saw three males in their late teens or early 20s push the female owner of the vehicle to the ground as she approached her car, then run, according to police.

Police from Farmington and West Hartford searched the area and determined the three males were no longer on mall property.

Investigators urge everyone to be aware of their surroundings while walking to their vehicle in a public parking lot and to ask people to call police immediately if you see a person lurking in a parking lot.

Anyone with information about the attempted motor vehicle theft is urged to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.