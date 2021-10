Police are investigating a carjacking in Bridgeport and said the victim was shot in the hand.

Police said they responded to Bridgeport Hospital at 1:55 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot in the hand and he told them his 2009 green Hyundai Elantra had been stolen.

Police said the carjacking and aggravated assault happened at Helen Street and Barnum Avenue.