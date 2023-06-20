Victim of carjacking in Norwalk was shot during struggle with suspect

The victim of an armed carjacking in Norwalk Monday night was shot in the leg during a struggle with the carjacker and police said the suspect was later arrested on unrelated charges.

Police officers responded to 580 Main Ave. in Norwalk at 5:47 p.m. Monday to investigate a report that someone’s vehicle had been taken by force and the victim was shot in the leg.

Officers treated the victim, who was brought to Norwalk Hospital.

The victim said a stranger in a facemask got into the vehicle, pointed a gun and told the victim to drive, police said. The gun went off during a struggle and the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim got out of the car after being shot and the carjacker drove away in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Danbury police later arrested the suspect on unrelated charges, according to Norwalk Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or email: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

You could also call the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent through the Norwalk Police website.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).