Victim of Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Westbrook Dies

The man who was hit by a car while riding a bike in Westbrook on Christmas Eve has died, according to state police.

John Ingalls, 36, was found on the ground on Spencer Plains Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He died on Saturday at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The driver of the car that hit Ingalls took off from the scene in what may have been a gray or silver 2007-2009 Acura MDX.

Police said they have been able to identify a person of interest, thanks to social media and information from citizens.

They did not release the name of the person of interest but said they expected to apply for an arrest warrant.

