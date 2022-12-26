Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police

The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police.

Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson.

Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.

Police said Jepson died at Bridgeport Hospital over the Christmas holiday weekend.

According to police, a 19-year-old suspect has been identified and a white Infiniti was seized shortly after the incident. They said the vehicle has damage that is consistent with hitting a pedestrian and there was physical evidence located at the scene.

Search warrants and arrest warrants are expected. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or said what charges the person may be facing.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the incident is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.