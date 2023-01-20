Victim Robbed at Gunpoint ATM in Meriden, Car Stolen: Police

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Meriden after people with a gun approached the victim at a bank ATM and stole his car Friday morning, police said.

The victim was at the ATM at Bank of America at 400 East Main St. when two strangers approached him and one showed a gun, he told police.

Both males got into the victim’s tan Toyota Corolla and fled, police said. The license plate on the car is CT registration “BD96102.”

Police said no one was injured during the armed robbery.

If you see the vehicle, contact police, but do not approach the vehicle or suspects, police warn.

If you have information, call Detective Dorais at 203-630-6280.

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253.

To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273.