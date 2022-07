A person was shot during a carjacking in Hamden.

Police have responded to Third Street and Dixwell Avenue and they said the carjacking happened in the parking lot of a gas station.

The victim was shot and the carjacker left in the victim’s vehicle, a 2021 black Toyota RAV4, police said. Police are looking for the vehicle.

Third Street is closed.

