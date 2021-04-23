Victims From Deadly Seymour Car Crash Identified

Police have identified the victims from a deadly car crash on Route 34 in Seymour that happened Wednesday night.

Shanea Leary, 28, of West Haven and Nicole Gibson, 35, of Ansonia lost their lives in the crash that also killed Leary's 4-year-old daughter, according to police.

The two-car crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 34, or Roosevelt Drive, near Argonne Terrace.

The three people who died were all in the same vehicle and were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, police said.

At the time of the crash, Leary was driving a Hyundai Accent traveling east towards Derby at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve, police said their preliminary investigation shows. The Hyundai then crossed over the double yellow centerline and crashed in a Toyota Rav4 going in the opposite direction, according to police.

Leary's daughter was in the backseat of the Hyundai at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the Rav4 tried to avoid a collision but was not able to do so. The other driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with any tips or who witnessed the crash to call the Seymour Police Department at 2-3-881-7600.