Victim's Legs Broken During Carjacking in New Haven

Police are investigating a carjacking in New Haven and said the victim suffered two broken legs from being dragged or run over.

Police responded to the parking lot of a former Wells Fargo bank on Foxon Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate after a 58-year-old man called 911 to report he was injured with two broken legs and had been the victim of a carjacking.

Police officers and firefighters responded and found the man lying with serious leg injuries and an ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital.

It’s not clear whether the victim’s leg injuries were from being dragged or run over.

Police said the Wells Fargo Bank branch had moved, but there were two working automated teller machines there. They believe the victim had parked his vehicle and left it idling when he went to the ATM and another man got into the SUV.

As he started to drive away, the victim ran and jumped on the driver side of the SUV and was thrown to the ground when the SUV left the parking lot.

The vehicle police are looking for is a gray 2013 GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle with Connecticut license plates AK20696.

It was last seen traveling on Foxon Boulevard toward Middletown Avenue. Anyone who comes across it is asked to call 911 or the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.