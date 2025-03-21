Enfield

Video captures car chase that started in Mass. and ended in Enfield

By Angela Fortuna

A police chase that started in Massachusetts ended in Enfield, Connecticut, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Video from the Massachusetts State Police "Air Wing" helicopter shows Enfield police slowing down traffic on Interstate 91 South Thursday.

The suspect then passes traffic in the breakdown lane and drives past the waiting officers.

Authorities used a tire deflation device that caused the car to lose a tire and come to a stop near exit 46.

The suspects were then taken into custody. It's unknown what led up to the chase.

