Video shows man getting arrested for carrying weapon outside New Britain school

Caught on camera, a tense situation near the front door of New Britain High School. It ended with a man under arrest last week.

We spoke with school officials who were there, and they told us how their training helped them de-escalate the situation from turning violent.

On May 23, a 25-year-old was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.

Dr. Alejandro Ortiz, the associate principal of New Britain High School, said, “Our school resource officer, nor do our guards, knows whether the person has a weapon or not."

He said school officials were alerted the man was not on the list to pick up his niece.

In the video, we can see Ortiz go outside to de-escalate.

“At that particular point, I knew that this was something a little bit more involved than I needed to be. So that's why I stepped back, and I wanted them to take over the scene," Ortiz said.

Mathew Marino, the New Britain chief of police, told us the school resource officer stepped in.

“He was in fear for the safety of the entire school, both staff and students,” Marino said. “Immediately met the individual outside of the school. At which point he drew his weapon for safety purposes. And made constant, consistent efforts to track the individual down, which he was able to do successfully.”

Taking a close look at the video, you can see the coordinated effort by school security and the resource officer as they surround the man, and prevent him from entering the building.

Marino said not being able to walk through the front doors, which was the case many years ago, is critical in keeping students and staff at the school safe.

“It also gives security staff ample time to review cameras. Look into the situation further if there are any concerns, and give them the opportunity to call us in, which is exactly how this situation played out,” Marino said.

He was ultimately arrested. Police said they found a bladed weapon on the man and charged him with breach of peace.

School officials also credited their de-escalation training, which they do throughout the year, as a major factor in walking away from the situation unscathed.