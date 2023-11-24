Video shows deer getting a jump on Black Friday shopping in Rockland, Maine

Police in Rockland, Maine, were met with a "fawn-tastic" surprise on Thanksgiving after they were called to what they thought was a holiday burglary.

Rockland police responded to an alarm call at a local business around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a large front glass window smashed out, with many items knocked over inside.

Officers from nearby towns were called in to assist, and the entry and exit points were quickly secured as police suspected the burglar was still inside the store.

While clearing the building, police say they caught the suspect like a deer in headlights -- and as it turns out, the suspect was in fact a white tail deer.

Police body-worn camera footage shows the deer was checking out some dishes -- near where some other pieces had already been shattered on the floor -- and then making a mad dash past some blankets to another section of the store.

Police aren't sure what the deer wanted inside the business but say the animal was possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping...

Officers and store management worked together to herd the deer outside, and fortunately the deer was able to leave on its own. And the good news is that the animal was not seriously injured, police added.