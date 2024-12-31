Video shows the moment a car crashes into a fence at a Ledyard playground

Newly released video shows the moment a car crashed into a fence at a church playground in Ledyard, Connecticut.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday at Family Tree Ministry on Colonel Ledyard Highway.

The church said a vehicle appears to have accidentally crashed into a perimeter fence of their outdoor playground, causing significant damage.

They say no one was hurt, but the impact was enough to damage a large section of the fence.

Surveillance video shows the driver staying in the parking lot for a short period of time before fleeing.

"This playground is such an important part of the kids' daily experience, and we're grateful for the support of nearby communities in keeping spaces like this safe and beautiful," Family Tree Ministry Director Heather Grim said.

The church said the car looks to be a newer Ford Edge and the driver appears to be in their mid-20s or 30s.

Some pieces of the vehicle were left behind. The church is asking nearby repair shops or mechanics to keep an eye out for cars with recent front-end damage.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.