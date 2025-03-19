Meriden

Video shows moment man crashes into police cruiser on I-91 in Meriden

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have released video showing the moment a man crashed into a police cruiser on Interstate 91 in Meriden last month.

Troopers said a Connecticut State Police cruiser was parked with its lights on in the right shoulder of I-91 North near exit 16 behind a disabled vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man who was driving on the highway went into the right shoulder and hit the back of the cruiser.

The impact was caught on camera and appeared to damage both vehicles.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

After the crash, state police said an arrest warrant was drafted and approved for the North Haven man. He was found on Monday and placed under arrest.

He is facing charges including reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, following too closely resulting in an accident, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device.

The man was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on March 28.

Meriden
