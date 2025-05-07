Video shows stolen box truck crashing into several vehicles in Waterbury

Newly released bodycam video shows a stolen box truck crashing into several vehicles during a pursuit in Waterbury last month.

Waterbury police initially responded to South Main Street on April 23 after a contractor who was working in the area reported that their truck was stolen. Officers later spotted the truck on Watertown Avenue and tried to stop it, but the driver took off, police said.

The truck hit a state police cruiser, a Waterbury police SUV, and several cars in the area of 300 Grand St.

The driver jumped out of the truck and ran, but was eventually taken into custody.

Waterbury police said minor injuries were reported, including to the suspect. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Waterbury man, is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and assault on a police officer. He was held on $100,000 bond.