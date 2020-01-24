Vigil Held for Former Colchester Family Killed in Florida

On Friday night, more than 200 people gathered on the Colchester green to mourn the loss of a mom and her three children at a candlelight vigil.

Everyone was trying to make sense of what led them there.

What to Know Officials said 44-year-old Anthony Todt admitted to killing his wife, three children, and the family dog, after their bodies were found in a Florida rental home.

Todt has been charged with four counts of premeditated homicide and one charge of animal cruelty.

Todt worked as a physical therapist in Connecticut and was under federal investigation for health care fraud in Connecticut

"They were an important family, and the people that knew them are suffering," said Brynne Dobek, who knew the Todt family.

"It's really been completely devastating, and I feel like I'm in a movie or nightmare or something like that," said Erin Dobek who organized the vigil and worked as a physical therapist with Anthony for several years.

Police in Florida say 44-year-old Anthony Todt admitted to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan, and their three children, 13-year-old Alex, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoe, as well as the family dog.

According to court paperwork, police went to the home in Celebration, Florida last week to serve a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, and that's when they discovered the bodies. The Todt family moved to Florida several years ago, but Anthony continued to operate Family Physical Therapy in Colchester.

"He treated his employees like family. It was just a great place to work," said Charlotte, who did not want to give her last name.

Charlotte says she worked for Anthony for ten years and that the last time she saw him at work, he was fine.

"This isn't the man we all knew. And his family, wife, and kids were the most wonderful people," said Charlotte.

Those who organized Friday night's vigil say they hope it helps heal open wounds as they try to focus on the good memories they have.

"The boys were so well behaved. Zoe was just a little angel. Megan was the kindest, sweetest person," said Dobek. "The sweetest most loving family."

At the vigil, organizers say they also wanted to address mental health.

Anthony Todt is charged with four counts of premeditated homicide and one count of animal cruelty.