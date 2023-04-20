Vigil Held for Grandmother Stabbed to Death in Hartford

On Thursday, people gathered to remember a grandmother who police say was brutally killed in Hartford.

An emotional vigil was held as loved ones remembered 57-year-Nilda Rivera and wore red, her favorite color.

Investigators say the grandmother was murdered by her boyfriend on Sunday and after being attacked, he brought her to Hartford Police headquarters.

“My mom, she didn’t deserve that. She was a beautiful soul. Just trying to give out love. She cared for everybody. She didn’t deserve to go like that,” said one her daughters.

Investigators say the boyfriend, Pedro Grajalez, walked into the lobby of the police station and allegedly admitted to stabbing Rivera.

Officers raced out to find her in a car parked outside.

“Normally, they would get away with stuff like this. Hallelujah. But here we are knowing he is here where he is, locked up,” said Rev. Henry Brown, Mothers United Against Violence.

Rivera was rushed to a hospital where she died. Grajalez is now charged with the murder and the 52-year-old is being held on a $3 million bond.

“Just happy that he is where he is at and my mother will always be remembered and he will get what he deserves. And we will make sure we will be there to see that,” said another daughter of Rivera.