Vigil Held for Teen Who Drowned While Running From Police in Waterbury

Dozens of people gathered to remember a Waterbury teen who drowned in a reservoir Tuesday night after running from police.

Family members of the teen, along with friends and classmates, gathered at North End Recreation Center Wednesday night for a vigil.

Candles were lit and balloons were released for the 17-year-old who was known as Benny Jr. by family, who says they want to have peace and for Benny Jr. to be remembered for playing basketball in the area.

A spokesperson for Waterbury Police Schools said Benny Jr. was a student at Crosby High School. A crisis team has been mobilized to support high school students and staff as they grieve, the school district said.

His older sister had a message to the community about him.

“You get caught in situations, in bad situations where you don’t know who your friends are and who’s not and for all the kids…watch who your friends is, watch who you be around because you never know who’s against you," Natiesha said.

Waterbury Police said Benny Jr. and three other teens were found in a stolen vehicle Tuesday, with two of them running towards Lakewood Lake.

Officers said one of the teens got out of the water, but Benny Jr. went underwater.

A dive team recovered his body and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Connecticut State Police is investigating the teen's death.