New Haven

Vigil held in honor of teen killed in New Haven shooting

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a call for action on Sunday following the shooting and killing of a teenager in New Haven last week. A vigil took place not far from where the gunfire rang out on Friday.

Community members gathered for a small prayer vigil at a park in New Haven. It was organized by a group called Ice The Beef, which works to prevent gun violence.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police say a 16-year-old died after being struck near Goffe Street. Officers tell us a school bus was also hit, but no one on board was hurt.

At this point, the name of the teen who died has not yet been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's always sad to see a youth of any age, like 18 or below, to be involved in gun violence. It's something that I don't know how you can not be hurt from it. Right. To hear was such a young person being a victim of this violence? But yes, to us who we work with youth every single day. And it could have been any of the ones I mentor, any of the ones I work with, my friends. Yeah. It's painful," said Manuel Camacho from Ice The Beef.

The goal of the vigil was to not only bring awareness to the issue of gun violence, but also to find solutions.

Those taking part included clergy, lawmakers and community organizers.

Local

Connecticut 40 mins ago

State focuses on wrong-way driving ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Hartford 17 hours ago

Hartford mayor commends police work after arrest of suspect in the deaths of mother, son

Police have yet to announce an arrest in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach out to detectives.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us