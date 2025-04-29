Vigil held for second grader and mom killed in Norwich house fire

After a house fire took the life of a mother and daughter in Norwich earlier this month, the 8-year-old’s school community came together to honor them.

A vigil was held outside Huntington Elementary School on Monday night, where dozens of teachers, students and their families lit candles and shared memories of 8-year-old Skylynn Owens.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Skylynn was a valued member of our school community. She was a second grader here at Huntington. She was well liked and loved by everyone. One of the most approachable, friendly students you could ever meet,” Principal Zachary Maher said.

“I got to see her every day off the bus, she was the most well-rounded, likeable student ever. Anytime a classmate was having a hard time, she was the first one there to help out. Always wanted to do the right thing," Maher said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Owens and her mother, 44-year-old Carmen Vizcaino, were killed when fire tore through their three-family home on Otis Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Firefighters rushed inside to find them, but the chief said the smoke and flames were too intense. Their bodies were found on the second floor.

“It’s devastating, but we come together, Norwich comes together as a community and we support each other,” Yelitza Brooks, spokesperson for Norwich Public Schools, said.

Family photos Family photos

Teachers remembered Skylynn for her hugs, as her grandmother and family friends tearfully watched on.

“I had the pleasure of working with her for three years, since kindergarten,” teacher Jackie Ortiz said. “You would get a hug instantly, and she was just the most caring, affectionate student that I had. It got to the point that I would have to tell her to tell me ahead of time that she was gonna hug me, because a few times…if you knew Skylynn, she was the tallest one in her class and she was almost as tall as me, and a couple times, she almost knocked me down with her surprise hugs.”

“I had the privilege of being Skylynn’s second grade teacher. Tonight, we gather to remember a truly special child who touched all of our lives in ways we’ll never forget,” teacher Kendra Turo said.

“Skylynn was more than just a student in my class. She was a bright light who illuminated our days with her loving nature, kindness and creativity. Skylynn taught us lessons in compassion, friendship and finding joy in the little things. Though our time together was brief, your joy and laughter and kindness will echo in our lives forever. You will always be remembered and always be missed," Turo continued.

“How I would wish I could hug her one more time,” added Stephanie Mattos, a volunteer at the school.

Together they mourned the future she never got the chance to live.

“Her first journal entry in…her writing journal this school year was that she wanted to be a teacher, and she would tell me that all the time,” Ortiz said. “She was loved and she’ll be missed, but never forgotten.”

Norwich’s fire chief said Monday that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.