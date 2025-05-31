Vigil in Southington marks one year since death of TFC Aaron Pelletier

Dozens gathered on the overpass near the site where Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was killed a year ago for a vigil Friday night.

State police, in partnership with Southington police, closed the overpass for the gathering.

“Just to show support to the family,” said Susan Zabohonski, of Southington, who came to show respect.

The vigil was brief and state police, in a show of respect, closed Interstate 84 in both directions for a moment, to allow a police motorcade to roll by the site of his crash, heading east.

“It’s awesome the family still has support, and he is not forgotten,” Zabohonski said.

His fellow troopers remember Pelletier as one of the best role models state police could have offered, pointing to his willingness to host a ride along with members of the media, along with an infectious smile.

One trooper remembers his infectious laugh and noted he was someone you always knew was in a room.

“An anniversary comes up and it all comes flooding back,” Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said.

State police also noted their commitment to the family, adding while they are always there to support Dominique and their kids, they also draw inspiration from the family's strength.

“We see the strength that she has, and the strength the kids have, and it gives us strength and us courage and it helps us move forward,” Muniz said.